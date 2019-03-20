Enjoy the first Wine Walk of 2019 on Thursday, April 11, from 5 to 8 p.m., hosted by Venice MainStreet Inc.
Sip, stroll and shop historic downtown Venice with a group of thirsty friends wearing wristbands that will entitle you to enjoy wine tastings at each participating location.
Attendees will be able to sample from more than 30 varieties of wine, including ones from South Africa and California. Participating shop staff will pour 1-ounce tastings and participating restaurants will have great wine specials.
Participating businesses include Solórzano’s, Daiquiri Deck, Luxurious Interiors, Dick’s Shoes, Southeast Salt, Cleopatra’s, Coldwell Banker, The Muse Gallery, DP Fitness and Wellness, Island Gift Nook, Ciao Gelato, Twist, SunBug, Cote France French Bistro, Island Coffee, Ristorante San Marco, Crate & Marrow, Down Island Way Boutique, Dana Tyler, Mother’s Cupboard, Island Life Hammocks, Eyes On You, Bonnell’s Boutique and Winery, Cafe Venice, Made In Italy, Spice & Tea Exchange, Venice Trading Co., Venice Ave. Creamery, Shirt Stop, Florida Olive Oil and Venice Wine & Coffee.
Tickets are $10, available from Venice Wine and Coffee, the Venice Main Street office and VisitVeniceFl.org.
On the day of the event, tickets can be purchased beginning at 5 p.m. at the kiosk in Centennial Park or the Burgundy Square breezeway.
Advance ticketholders can pick up their wristbands and a map of wine-tasting locations at the kiosk or breezeway at 5 p.m. that day.
For more information, call 941-484-6722; go to VisitVeniceFl.org; or email info@venicemainstreet.com.
