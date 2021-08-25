The Rotary Club will come to your home and put an American flag on your front lawn for five patriotic holidays during the year.
But now 9/11 will be honored because flags placed on Labor Day, Sept. 6 will stay in the front yards through to Sept. 11. The cost is a minimum donation of $45 for the year. More than 400 Venice and Nokomis residents have already signed up.
The flags are erected and removed from the front yards of homes on the five patriotic holidays of Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
The money raised from this Venice Nokomis Rotary Club project provides funding to assist veterans and active service personnel families in this area. Since the launch five years ago, more than $40,000 has been distributed to local veterans organizations.
Normally, flags flying on Labor Day, Sept. 6 will be removed soon after. But now they will remain until after Sept. 11, said Rotarian Jay Kasmark, project administrator.
“Essentially, this means that our flags will fly an extra week,” he said.
This service project enables residents, whether present or absent, to have a flag displayed, while not having to provide, install or remove it.
“We will only be servicing the current Venice Nokomis area, including the following ZIP codes: 34285, 34275, 34292 and 34293,” Kasmark said.
To participate in the “Flags Across Venice-Nokomis” program, mail a check for a minimum of $45 for each home to be decorated, made payable to Venice Nokomis Rotary Flags Program. It should be mailed to Venice-Nokomis Rotary, P.O. Box 8, Venice, FL 34285.
Those wanting to participate also can visit the Rotary Club website and complete the purchase application form. It can be found at: bit.ly/3m9ShB2
