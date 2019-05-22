Senator Bob Smith, a former 18-year Congressman and United States Senator and his wife Mary Jo from New Hampshire have joined the sales associate’s team at West Coast Realty. Currently they are in New Hampshire for the summer and anticipate returning in early Fall.
They walked into the company’s beach office at 1001 Tarpon Center Drive along the waterfront. Meeting co-owner Pino Gambo, they enjoyed the experience and learning the West Coast Realty culture, decided to join, moving from their previous realty company.
Acquainted with the Venice area for more than 40 years the Smith’s began vacationing here in the 1980s and have been licensed Florida real estate agents for the past 16 years. Working on Longboat Key and St. Armand’s Circle, dividing their time between a home on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire and vacationing in this area until recently moving to the Island of Venice.
“Senator Smith was a founding director of First America Bank in Osprey and with their national relationships as a former U.S. Senator they are a huge asset for bringing new people to our beautiful community,” said Kimberly Gambo, broker/owner of West Coast Realty of Venice. “We are thrilled and honored to welcome them to the team.”
They were among seven Realtors in the expansion of the West Coast Realty team. Joining retired optometrist Rodger Jenkins, James Jeffers, Erin Spencer a former teacher, Joy Hossman formerly in Hhealth care industry and Rick Valleau a Venice High School graduate and contractor.
Adding new agents to the fast-growing agent roster was combined with opening the second office at 1001 Tarpon Center Drive along the South Jetty waterfront. It has daily traffic counts in high season of over 12,000 cars a day.
“For us the red tide was not as bad as the roadwork, which put a dent in our downtown business with 90 days closure, but the other office picked up customers,” said Kimberly. “We have just heard West Coast Realty has been nominated again this year as Best Independent Real Estate Company in Venice by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
West Coast Realty of Venice main office headquarters is at 240 West Tampa Ave. in the KMI Building, call 941-375-8113.
