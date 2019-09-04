Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
As this community prepared for Hurricane Dorian, Venice Regional Bayfront Health offered free telehealth visits on Virtual Health Connect to help area residents impacted by the storm get non-emergency medical care. The free telehealth visits on Sept. 1 through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14 on any mobile device, computer or tablet.
Access this free virtual visit by downloading the VirtualHealthConnect app from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting VirtualHealthConnect.Com and enter coupon code DORIAN for the free visit.
Virtual Health Connect provides on demand, live access to physicians and nurse practitioners.
Clinicians can help counsel individuals and families in their time of need with this quick and convenient program.
It is intended for patients with an urgent need to see a physician for minor health concerns like sinus problems, fever, ear infections, cold and flu symptoms, allergies, migraines, stomach pain, and much more. The doctor evaluates and diagnoses the patient, and if feasible and appropriate, send prescriptions to the pharmacy, just like an in-office doctor’s appointment.
Dr. Lamar has moved
Following 20 years living and working in Venice, Dr. Susan Lamar performing periodontal diagnosis and care has moved to join her husband on the east coast.
Dr. Lisa Turner DDS, MSD, has joined Venice Periodontics & Implant Dentistry at 1531 Tamiami Trail South, Suite701 collaborating with dentists and medical specialists.
A native of Richmond, VA she graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry and completed a three-year post-doctoral residency in periodontics, dental implant surgery and IV conscious sedation. She is board-certified in periodontology and dental implant surgery.
They service patients from Venice, Englewood, Nokomis, Osprey, Sarasota, North Port, Port Charlotte, Cape Haze, Placida, Boca Grande and Punta Gorda communities. Call 941-497-5591.
MOVED
Suncoast Engraving & Awards has moved to 125 Corporation Way, Unit A.
It had been located at 121 Miami Avenue W.
CLOSED
Richardson & Richardson Estate & Antique Jewelry at 209 Miami Avenue W., has closed.
EVENTS
Patriots Park 9/11 Ceremony
On Wednesday, Sept. 11 it will be the 7th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony from 10 to 11:15 a.m. at Patriot’s Park across from Tuscany Gardens. Gene Sweeney, President/CEO of Salt of the Earth USA plans for the event include The Lion Rampant Pipe and Drum from Bradenton providing music for the program.
Starting with a welcome from Retired USAF MSG Barbara Miller-Vaughn, followed by The Presentation of Colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem and then The Meaning of the 9/11 Memorial.
Reflections from audience will be followed by invited guest speakers including a Gold Star Mother/Father. Bell Ringing for the 9/11 victims and fallen heroes, TAPS by Danny Bilyeu, closing remarks and Amazing Grace played by The Lion Rampant Pipe and Drum.
Flood zone workshop
Sarasota County hosts an educational flood zone workshop on Sept. 18 from 10:15 a.m. to noon at Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd. It is intended to educate residents, lenders and insurance and real estate agents about flood risks, zones, maps, regulations and mandatory insurance purchase requirements. Attendees will also find out why flood zone maps are continuously updated. No registration is required.
See acclaimed movie Surviving Lunch
The Shapiro Teen Engagement Program (STEP) of The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee is partnering with JFCS of the Suncoast and Source Productions to present a screening of the highly acclaimed film, Surviving Lunch. The chilling and provocative film, focuses on bullying and school violence, and about what it means to be a teenager in America today.
This screening will be followed by a panel discussion from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Beatrice Friedman Theater on the Larry Greenspon Family Campus for Jewish Life at 582 McIntosh Road, Sarasota. Register at jfedsrq.org/events or call Andrea Eiffert at 941-552-6308.
Playing in Paradise
The Venice Museum & Archives’ new seasonal exhibit, Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports, is scheduled to open to the public on Oct. 7. The exhibit features information and artifacts on various sporting activities in Venice, starting with the 1927 Tarpon Tournament to the recent Venice High School state championship teams.
Get a sneak preview on Oct. 4 when a kickoff event is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. to preview the exhibit prior to the homecoming football game at Venice High.
The VMA is located in the historic Triangle Inn building at 351 Nassau St. S. near the Venice Community Center, call 941-486-2487.
Special Beer Dinner
Fins at Sharky’s by the Pier is having a beer dinner featuring Shorts Brewing Company at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25. The five-course dinner will feature craft brews from Shorts Brewing paired with Fins’ culinary creations. Owner Joe Short of Shorts Brewing Company a craft beer brewery in Bellaire, MI is flying in to attend the dinner and perform the beer presentation.
