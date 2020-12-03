VENICE — Freedom Boat Club held an annual conference virtually last week, bringing together its teams to celebrate a record year for the business, it said.
Freedom Boat Club began and remains headquartered in Venice.
Through November, Freedom Boat Club has grown to 250 locations serving more than 55,000 members, it said in a news release.
“2020 marked one of the most successful years in franchise history as consumers turned to boating as safe, social-distance activity to spend time with friends and family,” Freedom Boat Club Network President Cecil Cohn said in the news release. “We are energized by the passion of our members and franchisees who are committed to building the largest and most diverse consumer base in boating by introducing the on-water lifestyle to the next generation and fostering a growing community of lifetime boaters.”
Franchise owners were thrilled with the three-day event.
“The event totally exceeded every expectation I had,” said Lisa Almeida, franchise owner, Freedom Boat Club of Jacksonville. “The presentations were informative and concise, and the ability to network with peers in real-time enabled me to experience that same joyful camaraderie that we get when we’re in-person. I walked away, just as I do every year, feeling that same joy and love in my heart for my Freedom Boat Club family.”
The conference concluded with an award ceremony where many franchisees were presented awards based on performance and contributions over the past year, including Franchise of the Year.
Freedom Boat Club’s 250th location, opening in spring 2021, is in Delran, New Jersey.
“Since May 2019, the franchise network has grown from 170 to 250 locations and increased memberships 61 percent with now more than 36,500 memberships across 31 states, Canada and Europe,” it noted in its news release.
“It has been a record year for Freedom Boat Club, and we are energized by the success that we and our franchise partners have created in the marketplace,” Cohn said. “Freedom continues to exceed our growth expectations and reach new heights. I remain encouraged and excited about our continued momentum as we head into 2021.”
The news release noted Freedom was named to Entrepreneur magazine’s first Top Growth Franchises list. That list noted the 150 companies “with the greatest positive franchise unit growth in North America over a three-year period.”
Freedom Boat Club is a division of Brunswick Corp. and is the world’s oldest and largest boat club. For more information, visit www.FreedomBoatClub.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.