Dr. Peggy Benzing been researching marijuana as it relates to the elderly population she treats as a Venice physician — specifically, as it relates to chronic diseases, Parkinson’s and cerebral palsy.
Benzing owns and operates the new Liberate Physician Center at 2190 South Tamiami Trail in the Taylor Chiropractor building. There is no marijuana on the premises as the law strictly forbids it.
“I am really hoping to see behavior modification with Alzheimer’s and dementia,” she said. “There is some research on people having those diseases and their behavior, particularly when it gets to the point where they are no longer manageable by their family. There may be something that can moderate their behavior to keep them in their homes for a longer amount of time by taking marijuana.”
Her specific area of interest is where marijuana relates to severe, chronic diseases for which there is no other treatment. Over the past 10 years where marijuana has been available in other states it has enabled people to decrease their use of harmful drugs as they get some help from marijuana, which provides safer relief.
People can get significant relief from medical marijuana without getting high or getting impaired. Multiple studies have proved it offers symptom relief for a variety of conditions.
Born in Malverne, Long Island, New York, after leaving college Benzing moved to Tampa in 1974, becoming a doctor of osteopathic medicine, then studied to become an emergency room physician.
She worked in the Englewood and Venice hospitals for 25 and for 10 years with Gulf Coast Medical Group urgent care in Venice.
She retired from that last fall to open the clinic, the eighth in Liberate Physician Center group.
Becoming certified to purchase medical marijuana requires two visits costing $250. Generally, insurance does not cover the clinic appointment.
The state requires a $75 fee to submit an application. Within five to eight days the patient receives an email approval and can go to the dispensary.
There’s no prescription as such; the patients gets the doctor’s best recommendation.
Benzing also consults regarding severe conditions for patients under 18 years, but to obtain medical marijuana they need two physician letters.
“I am here for symptom improvements,” Benzing said. “My belief is every person should be treated like an individual; kindness and empathy are as important as knowledge.”
Liberate Physician Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 941-244-4100 or make an online appointment.
