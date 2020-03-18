SARASOTA COUNTY — Sarasota gas prices have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.13 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 308 stations.
Gas prices in Sarasota are 14.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 46.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Sarasota was priced at $1.97 per gallon Monday while the most expensive was $2.55 per gallon, a difference of 58 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state Mpmday is $1.84 per gallon while the highest was $3.09 per gallon, a difference of $1.25.
The cheapest price in the entire country stood at $0.57 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $4.42.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.22. The national average is down 21.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“It’s coming true — gas prices are plummeting in every town, city and state with the national average seeing one of its biggest weekly declines in the last decade,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The number of stations selling gasoline under $2 a gallon has risen to nearly 40,000, up from 15,000 a week ago, while retail prices have collapsed to as low as $1.24 a gallon in Oklahoma City last week, with more price drops coming for nearly every station in the week ahead as they continue to pass along the lower replacement cost.
“The root cause continues to be coronavirus related, since demand for oil slumped globally, inducing the current price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia as they both raise output, causing oil prices to crash through the floor. Such a large decline at this time of year is mind-blowing, as gas prices have risen in all but one year in the last 10 during the spring.
“All good things may not last forever, however, as rumors swirl that Russia and Saudi Arabia are holding high-level talks to rein in the collapse in oil prices, which could eventually end the party at the pump.”
GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day, covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide. GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
