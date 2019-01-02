GitChewSum BBQ catering is offering to provide their services following the closure of two BBQ restaurants in Venice. They were Sonny’s BBQ on the U.S. 41 Bypass and Brew-B-Q and Catering on Jacaranda Boulevard.
Alan Ponerleau and Lindsay King are partners operating GitChewSum BBQ providing catering services from a mobile food truck. Ponerleau grew up in this area, was a graduate of Venice High School in 1993. For 23 years he was a chef for a large local manufacturer and started GitChewSum BBQ.
Based in east Venice they participate competitively and are now fourth in the State in the Florida BBQ Association. Locally they are BBQ competition cooks in the Suncoast Blues & Brews BBQ Bash.
For catering they serve a range of BBQ items including prime rib, hamburgers, hotdogs, chicken, beef, pork, fish and more plus vegan and vegetarian options. They have seasonal part-time employees when catering for weddings and party events.
For more information visit the website of GitChewSum BBQ catering.
