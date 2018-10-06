The 2018 Women in Business celebration was held at the Venice Art Center on October 3. The event, hosted by the Sun Newspapers, is held annually to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of the area's local business women. The Venice Gondolier Sun recognized Liz Maggio as the 2018 Community Leadership Award recipient. You can learn more about these women in the Paradise Living Women in Business magazine inside today's newspaper. For more photos from the event visit https://www.yoursun.com/venice/business/
