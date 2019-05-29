In the bright, hot early summer sunshine the owners and guests gathered at Jacaranda Commons Shopping Center on East Venice Avenue to officially break ground on the new headquarters and offices of Green Fairways Financial.
Jim Tate with his wife Kelley and their son Jake Tate owners of Green Fairways Financial were joined by Ciera Hager from Center State Bank, Dennis Adrian general contractor of Millstone Concrete, Mike Coviello partner of Venice Design Group, Michael Bello of BGE Civil Engineering and Kathy Lehner President & CEO of Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
“This is the beginning of our future and we are very blessed to be able to get this land and build our new offices,” said Jim Tate. “Our future looks really bright and hopefully it will be completed sometime around November or December.”
This is an investment in the future of our company commented Kelley Tate. We can better serve our clients doing seminars and workshops in a big conference area and we have room for growth for our practice as well.
They are building on an outparcel in front of Black Gold Coffee on East Venice Avenue by the Venice roundabout. Green Fairways is a full-service financial planning boutique multi-generation practice. Kelley Tate.
When completed the 3,400 square feet single story building will accommodate five financial advisors and four administrative staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.