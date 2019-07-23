By ROGER BUTTON
Businews Columnist
Moving to this area people are probably walking on very hard surfaces as everything is concrete and tile. The effect is the feet go through a transition and can very quickly develop problems. Assisting in managing this problem is a task of Michael McFarland, co-owner of Gulf Soles at 2254 S. Tamiami Trail near Ideal Classic Cars in South Venice.
From Brainerd, Minnesota, McFarland entered the military after high school, serving in the Navy for 7 years. For 3 years he was deployed on U.S.S Midway out of Japan. An electronics engineer on the aircraft carrier flight deck was managing radar for the planes taking off and landing.
Returning to the family business in Minnesota he took over the Paul Bunyan Bowling Alley. In 2009 business was fabulous, but a change in laws not allowing indoor smoking, put him out of business after 25 years.
For three years he and his wife traveled until he got a job in Naples. Working in the service industry he realized he needed to source an orthodontic sandal to care for his feet to avoid foot fatigue and similar problems.
He found the Oofos sandals, tried them and soon decided they were helping him. His wife got a hospital nursing position in Venice in 2015 so they moved to Englewood.
It would be his key product, Oofos sandals and he obtained distribution rights for this area, launching Gulf Soles at Englewood Farmers Market.
Surprised at the success they opened at Venice Farmers Market. Oofos company changed policies requiring them to operate from a brick and mortar store so they opened the South Venice location and soon they will have a location on Dearborn Street in Englewood.
“Our branding is Gulf Soles and it is an orthodontics store selling sandals which are fantastic for the feet,” he said. “In addition to the Oofos we stock Telec sandals offering additional support and ideal for the specialist needs of people in the Gulf area who suffer foot fatigue and similar problems.”
Recovery sandals, Oofos have a super soft feel with arch support and a cradle on the bottom to improve circulation.
Gulf Soles has a line of orthodontic inserts and waterproof sandals for indoor and outdoor use. A key focus is providing professional shoes for people on their feet all day long, nurses and those in the hospitality business. Their inventory starts at a women’s 5 going up to a men’s 16.
Gulf Soles is located at 2254 S. Tamiami Trail and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, call 218-820-4095.
