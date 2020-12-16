VENICE — Harbor Freight Tools has opened its 77th Florida store — this one in Venice.
The new location, with about 18,400-square-foot of store, opened Dec. 5 at 1568 U.S. 41 Bypass South in the Venice Market Place shops.
According to a news release, it is stocked with “a full selection of tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more.”
It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
It will expand business hours after the crisis of COVID-19 has passed, the news release said.
The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community. As a designated essential
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Venice and all of Sarasota County,” store manager Christina Jewell said in the news release. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. ...We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”
The news release noted that all Harbor Freight stores “have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of our customers and associates.”
It said people can also shop online at www.harborfreight.com.
Harbor Freight was began by a teenager in 1977 in Southern California. Eric Smidt, 17, started sourcing tolls from factories instead of middlemen, the news release notes. It has more than 1,100 stores with more than 21,000 workers.
