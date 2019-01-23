Lagers for Labs Fundraiser
Enjoy a free Yuengling lager with an adult ticket at the Labrador Retrievers Rescue of Florida fundraiser March 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the British Open Pub, 367 Jacaranda Blvd.
There will be music by Andy Browne and friends; delicious finger foods, including vegetarian options; an auction and raffles; and astrologists and palm readers working for donations.
The statewide organization is 100 percent volunteer-run. More than 9,000 Labrador retrievers have found their forever homes since 2000. Tickets are $25 prepaid, $30 at the door. Call Mike Allen at 215-290-7610.
Braves Block Party
Bring the family for a free fun evening at the Miami Ave. Braves Block Party on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 10 p.m.
Venice MainStreet, Atlanta Braves Spring Training and the West Villages are putting on the event, which will close the avenue.
While the Braves team is away preparing for Spring Training, Braves alumni will meet and greet.
Venice Mayor John Holic throws the first pitch and event MCs Maverick and Lulu of 92.1 WCTQ keep it fun onstage all night.
The Johnny Holiday Band plays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Sugar and Spice Revue from 8 to 10 p.m.
There will be baseball-themed activities for the kids and adults can purchase beverages and nonalcoholic beverages from the Braves’ food truck.
For details, go to VisitVeniceFl.org.
Retirement Company Acquires Osprey Land
Land provisionally considered for a shopping center in Osprey has been acquired by Seaside Springs Retirement Community LLC of Lincoln, Nebraska.
The vacant commercial land is situated on South Tamiami Trail between Habitat Boulevard and Old Venice Road in Osprey. It does not include the CenterState Bank property.
County records show the land was sold in two lots at $2,695,000.
Plans are at Sarasota County Planning for the future development of Seaside Springs Retirement Community on the property.
Free Lecture
A free public lecture by Dr. Brian Gibson on peripheral neuropathy treatment for acute and chronic neck and lower back pain with spinal decompression takes place at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, 597 South Tamiami Trail. Call 941-488-5553.
Sip and Paint
Join Venice Art Center instructor Nancy Colby for Uncorked to Sip and Paint from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.
Gather friends, sip your favorite beverage and delight in step-by-step art instruction. Leave with a unique masterpiece. No experience is necessary.
Bring your own beverages and snacks. Alcoholic beverages are allowed for artists over 21. Call 941-485-7136.
Downtown Happenings
Friday Night Concert with Wendy Barmore from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 25 at the gazebo; January Craft Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on West Miami Avenue; and Venice Art Walk on Thursday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at various galleries.
Visit New Website
Have you visited the new Venice Gondolier Sun website? It’s all new and full of local news news.
Readers wanting to obtain a PDF of a story can do so if they are a paid subscriber and have the E-Edition. Visit VeniceGondolier.com/business.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.^p
