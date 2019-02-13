No longer are those iconic tumblers just for drinking.
Tervis has launched an initiative to recycle returned products into park benches and is partnering with Sarasota County to put them in county parks as part of Tervis’ continuous efforts to make a difference in the environment.
Tervis has also partnered with 4Ocean to do a beach cleanup on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Siesta Key from 9 to 11 a.m.
“Tervis takes responsibility for the products we produce,” President Rogan Donelly said . “We want our products to live on forever and we don’t want them to end up in landfills or our oceans.”
Each bench is made with 100 percent recycled Tervis products and takes hundreds of tumblers and lids to create. Two benches are currently displayed at the Tervis store in Osprey, 928 South Tamiami Trail.
The company’s products are made to last a lifetime but that does not mean tastes stay the same. So on Saturday, Feb. 16, and Sunday, Feb. 17, customers can trade in any of their classic drinkware regardless of condition. Each trade-in is worth $5 off any new classic tumbler.
The trade-in event is only happening Feb. 16 and 17 at the Osprey store and the St. Armands and Fort Myers stores.
