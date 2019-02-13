Another national chain is building a new office in Nokomis.
Heartland Dental has begun recruiting staff for the offices, which will be on an outparcel just north of Bank of America on the east side of Tamiami Trail.
It is the second development in that retail park, following the recent construction of the Nokomis Burger King restaurant.
Presentation by Author
Support Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County‘s first author fundraiser, with Randy Wayne White, South Florida author and adventurer.
It’s on Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Venice Yacht Club and includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
White’s newest books will be available for purchase and he will sign books for attendees. Tickets are $100 online at: LiteracyChangesLives.org.
Sunrise Beach Walks Return
The popular sunrise beach walks return to Nokomis Beach every Wednesday through March 27. The walks require a one-time registration fee of $5, which includes an event T-shirt and punch card.
Check in before or after a minimum 1-mile walk to have your card punched between 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Register at the plaza classroom, 100 Casey Key Road. Complete four walks and receive a goody bag with active lifestyle items. Call 941-861-5000.
Helping Young Women
She Rises, formerly Freedom Fellows, collaborates with young women hungry for change in the foster care and emergency shelter system directing them toward a better life.
Co-founders Breanna Choat and Katherine Powell believe the transition will better align with the local need to focus on those young women.
They work with women to build independent living skills through internships and professional skill-building exercises and provide a community where they learn from successful professional women.
Visit SheRises.org.
Nokomis Area Clean-up
Gather discarded household items, appliances, junk, tree trimmings and such as Sarasota County holds a free community cleanup in the Nokomis area from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 23.
Dumpsters will be available at the south parking lot of the community center on Nippino Trail; North Tamiami Trail at West Albee Road; and the west side of River Boulevard, at Adriatic Street.
Hazardous waste is not accepted. Take it to a Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The centers are located at 250 South Jackson Road, Venice, and 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.
Coming Downtown
Gazebo Starlight Cinema at the gazebo shows ”Hidden Figures” Friday, Feb. 15, at sunset; Friday Night Concert series features the Katt Hefner Duo on Feb. 22, 7 to 9 p.m. at the gazebo; the Italian Feast & Festival is Thursday and Friday, Feb. 21-22, starting at 4 and Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23-24, starting at noon, at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds; the March Art Classic is Saturday and Sunday, March 2-3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on West Venice Avenue; and the Fat Tuesday Crawl is March 5, 5 to 8 p.m. at various locations downtown.
