The new full-service, state-of-the-art family dental practice of Nicole Griffith, DMD opens on Thursday, Aug. 1. Located in Nokomis Center at 1200 Tamiami Trail N, Nokomis Dental Care is fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry.
It is the second business to open in the center following Burger King, soon to be joined by a Dunkin Donuts. Dr. Griffith and her dental team offer the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients.
Ranging from routine cleanings and simple fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services, patients can expect individualized care to help them keep their teeth for a lifetime. Dr. Griffith received her Doctorate of Dental Medicine from LECOM School of Dental Medicine, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Temple University. Call 941-257-0511.
New illuminated Pickleball trophies
The latest Venice Island Gallery reveals interesting aspects in the art business. A pickleball trophy artist and a local author and publisher have added their new ideas to the wide range of artwork on display.
For owner Linda Best it is her second recently opened gallery at 200 Tamiami Trail in the former gas station convenience store at Miami Avenue and Tamiami Trail intersection. In the 1,300 square feet location there are larger pieces of art and she will be holding larger classrooms for artists to have workshops.
Interesting new art is the work of an artist who makes touch lamps out of crystal and a selection of trophy styles with space for plaques. His selection of pickleball trophies where the pickle ball illuminates are expected to be a popular addition. Lighting as art is meant to be gifts or awards for the players.
What she calls her “100 location” at 100A West Venice Avenue is smaller but contains much artwork, high end jewelry, suitcase art, matted and unframed artwork.
Galleries are open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 941-441-8797.
Kopple joins RE/Max
Two of Venice’s most prominent real estate offices, Re/max Palm Realty and Laura Kopple have merged to create a highly experienced real estate brokerage in the area. Broker Kopple joined forces with Brokers Peter Rivera and Mark Soravilla to take advantage of the power of the Re/Max brand. She will become a member of the management team serving as the on-site manager of the Re/Max Palm Realty office at 2095 Tamiami Trail S.
Green Fairways Financial Network
Located at Jacaranda Commons Shopping Center on East Venice Avenue is the fast-rising Green Fairways Financial Network offices in front of Black Gold Coffee by the Venice roundabout.
The new company headquarters will be the multi-generation family practice of owners Jim Tate with his wife Kelley and their son Jake Tate. When completed the 3,400 square feet single story building will accommodate five financial advisors and four administrative staff.
Business moved
VapRZone has moved from 448 U.S. 41 Bypass near TJ Maxx store to 365 U.S. 41 Bypass across from the Car Wash near Left Coast Seafood Restaurant.
Mehserle named to Forbes again
At 31 years old, certified financil planner William Mehserle of Pinkerton Harkins and Mehserle Private Wealth has been named for the second year to the Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list. According to Forbes, the list includes “young talented advisors who represent the future of the wealth management industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical and biomolecular engineering from Georgia Tech University.
Long service members honored
At the July Venice Area Board of Realtors meeting Realtor Emeritus recipients were honored for having been active for 40 years in the profession. They are Jo-Anne Sckowska, Board CEO Marlene Merkle, Tony Booker, Terry Riley and Kathy Wood with Board President Jackie Robertson.
EVENTS
Sunday Bingo
Knights of Columbus hold public Sunday Bingo at Knights Hall, 512 Substation Road. Doors open 11:30 a.m. and games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., a 14 games package is $7, various games, refreshments available, no smoking. Call 941-485-1663.
Bud Light concert
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 7 p.m. in the Tomahawk Tiki Bar at CoolToday Park will be the Bud Light Concert Series creating a one-of-a-kind, concert-style experience featuring four singer musicians. Each member plays multiple instruments.
$5 General Admission, free for Beach Club Members.
Bingo at the Board
On Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Venice Area Board of Realtors hold their Bingo at the Board at 680 Substation Road. First game at 6 p.m. cost is $25, cash or check only and tickets must be purchased at the board. Includes food, beer and wine, add-ons available for purchase that night, no admittance under 18. Proceeds to benefit VABR Community Chest.
Art showcase
Century 21 Real Estate office, 100 W. Venice Ave., is showcasing Nokomis Cottage Art Gallery artists’ work from August 1 through Sept. 29. Jeff MacDonald has spearheaded this unique free public event with an opening reception, Aug. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. Anyone visiting Historic Downtown Venice can visit during business hours. Call 800-881-2140.
CORRECTION
A paragraph in the report on Gulf Soles should have read, Recovery sandals, Oofos have a super soft feel with great arch support and a cradle on the bottom to improve circulation. Gulf Soles has a line of orthotic inserts and waterproof sandals for indoor and outdoor use.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.