VENICE — Though they have canceled their public events, the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and Venice MainStreet are still trying to help their members.
Both organizations are pushing businesses to complete the Business Damage Assessment activated by Gov. Ron DeSantis last week.
Managed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the survey will help the state evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on businesses in order to implement relief programs. To take the survey, visit: FloridaDisaster.biz.
One such program opened Tuesday — the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, which will provide short-term, interest-free loans to small businesses.
The application period runs through May 8. Visit FloridaDisasterLoan.org.
There may also be money available under the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Loans of up to to $2 million that can be used to pay debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills carry an interest rate of 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere and 2.75% for nonprofits. Businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible.
For more information, call 800-659-2955 (TTY: 800-877-8339) or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.