Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
Rotary Futures College Resource Center is a community-based nonprofit resource center located at Venice High School. The organization provides free post-secondary planning services to Venice-area students, assisted the Venice High School 2019 senior class with the most scholarships awarded to date.
Of the reported scholarships received, the 540-member senior class garnered a total of $11.3 million in scholarships. Accepted private and institutional scholarships accounted for approximately $7.5 million of that total.
“This year’s Venice High School students excelled academically, artistically and athletically,” said Kim Kindell, the director of the Rotary Futures College Resource Center. “The 2019 senior class has been the most successful in regards to earning private, institutional and athletic scholarships to date. Congratulations to all the graduating seniors.”
The senior class celebrated their accomplishments during Senior Awards Night on May 9 inside the Venice High School’s Performing Arts Center.
Park Fun Day
On Sunday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CoolToday Park, it is Play in the Park Day. A fun day for the whole family to explore the ballpark, enjoy concessions, play wiffle ball, kickball, cornhole and kids 12 and under can run the bases. It is free to the public.
Homewatch company accredited
West Villages Homewatch, owned by Jeremy Thompson has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association. It was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada.
Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, a service keeping an eye on things at a vacation or primary home while the occupiers are not in residence.
Thompson is originally from North Carolina, where he built houses and maintained properties for over 13 years
Fireworks reminder
It is fireworks time at South Jetty on July 4 shortly after 9 p.m. Venice’s annual Independence Day fireworks display will light up the night sky on Thursday, July 4. A free show lasting an estimated 30 minutes it may be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, as well as from other places around Venice. Typically, the event draws 10,000-15,000 people.
Annual Barstool Open
Tickets are still available for the Second Annual Barstool Open on June 29 from noon to 6 p.m. Teams of four play putt-putt golf through 12 holes in various businesses throughout Tampa, Venice and Miami Avenues. Tickets $20 at Made In Italy or online: www.visitvenicefl.org/product/barstool. Total of 105 teams and 420 spots available.
Participants will receive two vouchers for beer provided by Michelob Ultra in their packet and prizes for the first-place winners. Sponsors include Michelob Ultra, 92.1 CTQ-FM and the Venice Gondolier Sun. Call 941-484-6722 or visit info@venicemainstreet.com.
Museum open again
Venice Museum & Archives has reopened following installation of new doors and windows on the 1927 Triangle Inn building. Contractors replaced doors and windows on all but the south side of the building. The museum at 351 Nassau St. S. on the island closed in May and this construction was completed recently. It is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Admission is free. Donations gratefully accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.