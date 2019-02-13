Due to the holidays, property sales in the Venice area in December were disappointing. But the good news is that statistics from just the first week of the new year indicate sales are up for condos, single-family homes and mobile homes.
“I think it is a good start for 2019,” said Jackie Robertson, 2019 president of the Venice Area Board of Realtors. “Business has picked up, people are moving more than they did, prices have risen during 2018. Quality of homes has increased as owners do lots of improvements and a lot more people are coming to the Venice area.”
At national and state association conventions last year, she said, speakers emphasized that the future is bright and the market is good. If you want to invest, real estate is a good opportunity.
Venice is seeing a large investment in new home construction and they appear to be selling quite well, she said. That can hurt resales, but it depends upon pricing.
Condos on the island have seen prices going up, while mobile home parks are pretty full and have no land to expand.
The trend is for older units in them to be replaced by new, modular homes or to undergo major upgrading, which makes them more desirable.
A resident of West Villages, Robertson’s impression is although it has grown it, still feels like a small community. Construction has begun on a Publix.
Regarding red tide, her only experience is one potential customer deciding to buy elsewhere. She has not heard in her office of anybody complaining about red tide and does not think it will affect growth.
“There are not many little areas like downtown Venice in the country with its own uniqueness,” she said, “With the construction being completed, everything open and good roads downtown, Venice will continue to be a draw and ever popular with newcomers.”
After growing up in Newark, Ohio, Robertson graduated with a nursing degree and moved to the area to be near her parents, working at Venice Hospital for 10 years in the 1980s.
Returning north, she acquired her Master’s in Business in Indiana and started a 25-year career with a large medical equipment company that relocated her to Venice in 2005.
After retiring, she became bored, so in 2009, at the height of the recession, she obtained a real estate license .
“I always liked homes and going to open houses, “she said.
She is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, 331 W. Venice Ave., selling single-family homes, condos and mobile homes and managing lots.
During her presidency, her goals are to increase broker participation and revitalize their leadership program.
“We started 2019 with 930 members compared to 878 in 2018 and have 125 volunteer members managing 23 committees,” she said. “In 2018, we donated $30,000 back to the community.”
It helps clients when Realtors can give them more information about the area, she said.
Real estate, whether you are buying or selling, is a complex procedure, Robertson said. There are a lot of legalities, things you need to know about permits and restrictions on buying.
“If you are from out of state, Florida has different requirements for getting mortgages and things like that,” she said. “VABR members are specially trained in handling those things. If we do not know the answers, we know where to go to get them.”
