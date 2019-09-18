“Ring, ring” – a pleasant young person rings your doorbell. Before you know it, you have been talked into trimming trees, servicing the AC, purchasing new windows or a water heater.
Later that night you realize your mistake and wish you never answered the door.
Here is what you need to know before this happens.
Anyone who solicits your business door-to-door must have a valid permit issued by the county clerk. Be smart and ask to see it. If you decide to accept goods or services, the salesperson must give you a written, dated agreement that you sign. Get your copy, take your time and make sure you can read it, especially the business address.
You have the absolute right to cancel a home solicitation sale, but make sure you do it right. You can cancel the sale until midnight of the third business day after you sign an agreement. You must give the seller written notice of your decision to cancel. People often think a phone call to the business is enough – but it is not. You must cancel in writing.
You can deliver your cancellation notice, or put it in the mail. Your notice does not have to be on a particular form; just make your intention clear. Be sure your notice is postmarked and in the mail by the end of the third business day following the day you signed the agreement.
After you cancel the sale, the business must return any money you gave them within 10 days. You must return anything you bought if the seller asks for it within a reasonable time, usually 40 days. They must pick it up at your house. If they do not pick it up in a reasonable time, you have no obligation to pay for it.
Do not feel obligated to make a purchase even if you have invited the person into your home. Never let a door-to-door salesperson perform work, or install an appliance on the very day they knock on your door. If a salesperson makes you uncomfortable or refuses to leave, excuse yourself and go call the police.
For more information about the three-day right to cancel, contact Gulfcoast Legal Services at 941-746-6151, or meet us on Fridays at the Venice Senior Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice.
