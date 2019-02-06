This is part two of the future growth of business throughout the Venice area.
For a population of less than 40,000 in the greater Venice area there are to be two new approved hospitals. Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Venice at 2600 Laurel Road alongside Interstate 75 is hoping to break ground this spring, but awaiting some permits.
Designed to allow for substantial future expansion it will initially include a 350,000-square-foot hospital featuring 90 private suites for acute-care patients; 20 private suites for patients under observation and a 28-bed Emergency Care Center. It will have the capacity to expand to 270 private patient suites and to double the size of the Emergency Care Center.
Assuming planned permitting and design work goes ahead Venice Regional Bayfront Health could break ground in late fall. Bed capacity is being analyzed and should be finalized in the next month. The healthcare landscape has shifted since their vision for a replacement facility was announced in 2015. More services and procedures are being offered in outpatient settings rather than as inpatients. Those trends are being evaluated for future community needs and the information is taken into account as plans are finalized for the replacement hospital.
Hotels and more
New hotels are in the works in 2019. Starting with a Holiday Inn approved for Albee Road West directly across from Home2Suites by Hilton. At the Jacaranda Interchange the owner of the Marriott is expecting to start construction this spring on a second Marriott with an adjoining restaurant and retail plaza.
Ideas have been put forward for a new hotel on the island and there is a possibility it could move forward this year with a Four Points Sheraton.
Another option being floated is a hotel at The Galleria on East Venice Avenue. Plans are under discussion to reconsider a hotel for Venice Airport.
Remember Basketville on U.S. 41 in South Venice? It was torn down by the owner who decided the building was no longer rentable. It is now part of a 6-acre lot with proposed retail and/or residential opportunities.
Under construction along Jacaranda boulevard by the roundabout is the Floridian Club at Jacaranda. With 309 single level leased villas, it is a unique new senior community. Scheduled to start on the western end of the community is a large Staor-All public storage facility.
First Baptist Church of Venice headquartered at 312 W. Miami Ave., is planning their future lakefront campus at 3000 Executive drive directly behind Culver’s on Jacaranda Boulevard.
Completely renovated with a new appearance the 29-year-old Palm Square Plaza has 26 units at 221 S. Tamiami Trail in Nokomis. First to take a space is Benjamin Moore Paint Store. Nearby Pinchers Crab Shack at 900 Venetia Bay Blvd., has built an outside deck with umbrellas.
Downtown on the island of Venice the existing gas station at Venice Avenue bridge and U.S. 41 Business is to be replaced by a 7-Eleven store and gas station. Not far away on Seaboard where it borders the Venetian Waterway Trail are proposals for a much-needed workforce housing project.
Next week more new business news for 2019.
