Occasionally a relative will be admitted to a hospital or a care facility and it is found they have behavioral problems and cannot be contained in a room. Anxious relatives locally or up north are informed, being advised there has to be a one on one caregiver because they cannot keep the patient.
In a frenzy the family tries to find someone to come in. A situation arising continually which requires instant help which we provide 24/7 said Jina Marie Costa, LPN director of nursing and owner of Island Home Companions.
“What distinguishes our companionship services is we are a nurse and family owned business,” said Costa. “Concerned for the safety and well being of the resident as I have the clinical and administrative experience.”
Two years ago, based upon her 20-year career as a nursing director with managerial positions she set-up Island Medical Staffing. A separate company based upon personal experience working in facilities which always had staff shortages.
Employing only health care professionals, CNA’s, RPN’s and RN’s who can only go into skilled nursing, hospital or a doctor’s office. Being passionate about quality care she has built this staffing agency to provide benefits to partner with assisted living and memory care facilities when staff shortages arise and employees do not show up.
Having established those services from experience and realizing the great growing need in this area for comprehensive companionship support she started Island Home Companions specifically providing assistance enabling people to stay in their own homes.
Costa or her nurse colleagues visit the home, evaluate the needs they can provide with a comprehensive individual one on one care plan. Providing light housekeeping, meal preparations, picking up prescriptions, playing a game and even taking them for a walk.
Non-medical companions are carers who have been fully screened, ranging from a college student to a grandmother all helping in a home setting or a facility.
Born in Hollywood, FL, Costa’s family moved and she was raised in Altoona, PA. Attending Penn State University, she graduated with a nursing degree, initially working with home help agencies until moving into nursing children with ADHD and autism.
Moving to Connecticut she held director positions working with the elderly in skilled nursing, memory care, and Alzheimer’s for eight years and continued when she moved to Venice. Costa has an administrative office at 264B W. Miami Avenue and her teams provide a 24/7 call service at 941-525-8764.
“Putting the two pieces of the companies together we are starting to really expand as we care for the growing needs of our community,” she concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.