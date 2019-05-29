VNislandplaza052919.jpg

The Island Plaza, built in the early 1980’s is to undergo a major extensive exterior remodeling.

 PHOTO BY ROGER BUTTON

In June a 17-week project starts with an extensive exterior remodeling of Island Plaza located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Venice Avenue and Business 41. Described as a gateway building to the downtown it is home to Café Venice, Venice Media Group and Venice Olive Oil.

The Venice Company, owners of the property are working with the City of Venice Architectural Review Board following approval for the upgrade. The remodeling team is comprising of GMC Architects, General Partner Venco Management, Strategic Consultant Cultivating Change LLC and General Contractor J2 Solutions Inc,”

Much attention is being paid to managing the impact on businesses in the building as all will remain open throughout the project.

Island Plaza was built in 1982 by longtime Venice resident Dale K. Ehrhart.

The building was acquired in 1990 along with several other of his downtown commercial properties by The Venice Company LLLP.

