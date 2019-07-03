By ROGER BUTTON
Businews Columnist
Known to many residents since the 1940’s as Brindley’s, the largest and favorite liquor store on the island it has in recent years seen several interior redesigns. Acquired by John Hardesty in 2012 he renamed it Island Time Fine Wine & Spirits.
Last year the old management departed and Bill Herlihy became a partner. In the first two months since arriving he purchased more than 7,000 bottles of wine with 500 plus different labels creating one of the largest displays in the area.
Focusing on being a wine store Herlihy’s selection ranges from $5 to $500 a bottle. The climate-controlled wine room has a capacity for 500 collectors’ bottles ranging from $50 to $2,500 all kept at a temperature of 57 degrees.
To meet the surprising demand for bourbon, drinks supplies were obtained from States around the country. This matched with more than 500 selections of beer including craft beers from Florida and around the world.
Overhauling the whole store Herlihy has created a one stop shopping experience. The interior has been repainted, a new floor installed, redwood wine racks and new lighting. A very popular amenity originally introduced in the 1940’s, the cheese shop has reopened and he intends adding 20 more choices in season.
“It is a work in progress here as we still expand the selections.” Herlihy said, “Future plans are to make dramatic changes to the outside appearance of the building. Replacing the original facade with more subdued earth tones by updating everything producing a new look, reflecting those major changes going on inside.”
“If you are having a party or after work get-together come in to enjoy our take-out the wine and cheeses,” he said. “For a wine tasting we have hi-top table seating for more than 30 people. Special events include wine vendors giving samples of their wines.”
Everyone is welcome to attend the regular wine tastings on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, sign-up sheets are around the store. Discount Days are Tuesday for seniors; Sunday for military and first responders. Catering to most tastes they have fun or educational events, encourage social meetings and have donated 5 wine tastings to local charities.
Herlihy was born in New York City, moving to the wine country living in Rochester he worked at the Beachcomber restaurant on Conesus Lake for 10 years. With partners he opened the Daisy Farm Mill before moving to Florida in 1987.
He worked at Roessler’s Flight Deck, then Café L ’Europe on St. Armand’s Circle for 21 years becoming general manager running two restaurants and two catering companies. A black tie and a Emergency Services caterer feeding 2,500 people twice a day in Punta Gorda for more than a month following Hurricane Charley in 2004.
In 2011 with a partner he opened Bridge Street Bistro on Anna Maria Island, turning the parking garage into Island Time Bar & Grill, then sold them coming to Island Time in 2018.
Island Time Fine Wine & Spirits is open Mondays to Saturdays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., call 941-488-5989.
