VENICE — Big Bam eBikes opened its door in Venice on Dec. 4, and co-owners Ray and Pamela Fiume say the future outlook for electric bicycles is bright.
Dubbed “Funster-In-Charge One” and “Funster-In-Charge Two,” respectively, they’re spreading the word about the joys of electric bicycles, with mascot Arfer Underfoot, their pet.
“As soon as I tried an electric bike I knew I had to buy one. They are so amazing and fun,” Pamela Fiume said. “Once you’ve gotten your feet wet, you’ll fall in love with them.”
Pamela Fiume said they have lived in Venice for about a decade and “love our amazing little town.”
“After I first tried an electric bike I spent all my free time learning about them until I became an expert,” she said.
They wanted to start a business where they could get outside and meet new people.
“We also found that not everyone in Florida was familiar with electric bikes... Knowing that, we dove head first into this exciting business with the expectation of bringing some fun into our lives,” she said.
The Fiume’s did a lot of research to find the best eBikes on the market at an affordable entry-level price, because “that’s what we would have done,” Fiume said. They also carry higher-end eBikes.
“Our niche in the market, our sweet spot, is the affordable beginner Magnum eBike, from $1,200-$1,700. It’s our biggest seller. They can cost less, and they can cost well over $5,000 for a high end eBike,” she said.
They’re also the only store in Venice to sell throttled electric bikes. These are not the assist-pedal bicycles, but ones that can gain speed from the onset.
“All our bicycles have throttles,” Pamela said.
The store’s location is on East Venice Avenue next to the Venice Avenue bridge, right across from Legacy Trail and the Intracoastal Waterway bicycle path.
They’ll repair your regular bicycle, too.
Cyclist Wyatt Parker bought his eBike at Big Bam eBikes. He dropped by Monday to perform a little maintenance work on his bike.
“I had no plans to buy an electric bicycle when I first came here,” Parker said.
But he eventually did. Today he’s an avid rider.
“I mostly just use my electric when I’m riding in head winds. That way I can get up to 40 miles on one charge,” Parker said.
They began by setting up a stall at the Venice Farmer’s Market back in September. They continue at the market on Saturdays because it’s been a great chance to meet potential customers, like Wyatt.
“We talk to as many as 30 people each Saturday about electric bikes,” Fiume said. “We are more of an informational booth since most people we talk to have just heard about eBikes and are curious and want to learn about them. Some do come by our shop the following week to take a closer look, demo one, rent one, or even buy one at times.”
Big Bam eBikes also carries electric bike conversion kits, ready to transform a regular bike into an electric eBike.
“Our kits are built right here in Venice, and are made of higher quality parts than most kits you will find online,” Fiume said. “And 95% of the parts are made right here in the USA.”
Visit Big Bam eBikes at the Venice Farmer’s Market behind City Hall on the Island every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or at the Big Bam eBikes store at 412 E. Venice Avenue, just off the island across from the Train Depot. It is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
