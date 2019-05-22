Project Give Thrift Boutique is holding a special gift week when children from preschool to elementary ages are invited to come visit and choose two free gifts from over 3,000 children’s tops, shorts, toys or books.
It starts on May 27 until June 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the spacious Thrift Boutique on U.S. 41 Bypass North next to McDonald’s in the TJ Maxx shopping center. The focus of Thrift Boutique is to help the youth of today for a better tomorrow.
Parents can assist kids and youths select any two items from the huge display racks throughout the store. Most items are priced at $4.99 and this is an opportunity to kit out the youngsters for summer vacation starting with the 2-Free week offer.
Eleven employees, most being former student volunteers, together with support from high school student volunteers participate in this Bright Scholarship project where applicable.
Prior to the event, Venice High School students and co-coordinators Paige Wanderlingh, Emmalee Brown, and Whitney Williams, visited local preschools and elementary schools providing information about the giveaway.
Earlier this month, stated store associate Emmalee Brown, seniors in the area participated in a similar project bringing many new faces into the store. A customer was so happy about the layout of the store and receiving the free gift she went home and returned with her husband to buy his clothes.
