STAFF REPORT
Jackeline Voigt-Briceño, of Nokomis, was recently awarded the 2018 Top Sales Agent of the Year Award from Combined Insurance of America.
This award represents the entire sales agent force for Combined Insurance, with more than 2,500 total agents nationwide.
She was presented the award in Killarney, Ireland, during a trip for the top 50 Combined Insurance sales agents earlier this year.
Voigt-Breceno’s supervisor, Senior Marketing Director Peter Hunzicker, had this to say about her.
“I thoroughly enjoy my time working with Jacky, and have come to know her as a truly valuable asset to any team,” he said. “She is inspired by challenges, and never intimidated by them. She is honest, dependable, an impressive problem solver, and able to address complex issues with confidence and strategy. Jacky is consistently one of our top agents because of her ability to foster positive discussions, introduce positive ideas, and brings the best out of all our combined insurance sales teams and agents.
She is bilingual in Spanish, and is able to help those in our Latino Markets. Her customer service is exemplary, and she treats her clients as part of her family. Jacky is truly deserving of this award to be recognized as the Top Sales Agent in the Nation for Combined Insurance of America.”
Voigt-Briceno joined Combined Insurance of America in 2014 and was promoted to a Senior Account Executive position in 2015 for her success, retention, and persistency rates that always placed her in the top of the company rankings.
She wants to thank all the local families and businesses that have supported her and trust her to handle their supplemental insurance needs.
Combined Insurance sells supplemental insurance policies covering accident, sickness, cancer, short- and long-term disability, as well as life insurance and final expenses. Voigt-Briceno handles individuals as well as businesses. She can be reached at 941-416-5102 or at Jackeline.Voigt@Combined.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.