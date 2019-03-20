It’s been an exciting year for Chris Johnson since he opened Jetty Jack’s Refreshment Deck in Humphris Park at the South Jetty.
“The red tide is gone; how long it is gone we do not know,” he said. “And for two weeks we had a big swarm of lovebugs.”
“The jetty is a very weather dependent spot,” he added. “If it rains, we have to shut down, having no protective overhang.”
Following heavy rains, the city comes out with tractors and levels out the lot very quickly.
But the jetty is still a major attraction.
“South Jetty is a destination visitors should visit where we are just a nice addition,” Johnson said. “Down in the Keys they advertise the most southerly point. This is the most westerly point in Venice and the closest you can get to the sunset.
“There is always something going on here. It’s the only park in Venice where you can see the gulf, skyline and whole panorama without getting out of a car.”
With the marine life, surfers, fishermen and a constant parade of boats passing, it is a really fun place to hang out, spending a lot of time enjoying the view.
Unfortunately, his lease with the city did not have a provision for red tide, as it never entered his mind that he would be shut down for three-plus months.
It was really tough, with zero business not just him, but for anybody.
“You looked around here and would not see a body, car, boat or anything,” he said.
The business is climbing out of that hole with a lot of support from the community, Johnson said, with his food generating repeat business and compliments all day.
“It normally takes a few years for business to be known,” he said. “I am very happy with our progress.
After taking over the location from the previous tenant, they remodeled, repainted and brought in all new equipment.
Open longer hours, they sell hot dogs, Angus hamburgers, kielbasa, veggie burgers, nachos and cheese and a variety of breakfast items.
He also sells ice cream from family-owned Bob’s Twist N’ Shake on the bypass.
Musicians play on the deck afternoons or evenings as customers relax at the bar-style countertop and or at picnic tables with umbrellas .
He can’t sell alcohol because the city does not allow it in a park. People bring their own and hundreds have responded to a poll requesting Jetty Jack’s to sell it.
“Throughout March following the anniversary, Jetty Jack’s will continue with more anniversary daily specials,” Johnson said.
Jetty Jack’s opens daily between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and closes at sunset.
