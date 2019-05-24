Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery will be opening at 750 US 41 Bypass North in the Professional Plaza next to the Legacy Trail Overpass. Joey D’s of Venice have leased the 6,399-square-foot former Pavilion restaurant which seated 200 diners.
Established in 1994, this will be their fifth location having restaurants in Bradenton, Palmetto and two in Sarasota. Joey D’s serves Chicago-style cuisine, such as authentic stuffed pizza, Chicago Vienna Beef hot dogs and Chicago Italian beef. Meals are prepared and served the way they would be in Chicago.
“We knew we wanted to open a location further south,” said Joey D’s Owner Anthony Santangelo. “There are a lot of Midwesterners coming to Venice and we had tons of people asking when would we open there, including some who live in Venice and have been traveling up to our Sarasota location.”
Besides the nice location it is less than three miles from Venice Beach and features excellent visibility from Tamiami Trail, said Santangelo. The property only needs some aesthetic changes, they will paint the entire exterior and bring in all their Chicago memorabilia for the interior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.