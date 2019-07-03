If you are passing the new Joey D’s you might think because it is decked out in the company red paint with signage it is ready to open. Owner Anthony Santangelo said there is still a lot of interior work and equipment to be completed as they do intend opening it until it is a true Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery.
The restaurant is Located at 750 US 41 Bypass North in the Professional Plaza next to the Legacy Trail Overpass. Formerly the Pavilion restaurant which seated 200 diners. It will be their fifth location having restaurants in Bradenton, Palmetto and two in Sarasota.
Established in October, 1994, Joey D’s serves Chicago-style cuisine, such as authentic stuffed pizza, Vienna Beef hot dogs and Chicago Italian beef prepared and served the way they would be in Chicago.
Zachary Sessa receives scholarship
The Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does provided a $1,000 scholarship to Venice High School Senior, Zachary Sessa. It was presented by scholarship committee chairwoman Jackie Purdy and Drove President Audrey Riggs. Sessa will be attending the University of Florida.
The Does hold a successful fashion show, monthly card parties during the year raising funds to make the scholarship donation. In addition, they distribute funds to Loveland, Salvation Army, Hospice and South County Food Pantry and other local charities.
New corporate headquarters
First Watch Restaurants have announced plans to expand its corporate infrastructure in Manatee County by building a new 39,000-square-foot headquarters in the University Town Center area. The new facility, designed to accommodate the company’s continued aggressive growth plans, will be located in Lakewood Ranch behind their current headquarters and is planned to open in late 2020.
Volunteers needed
If you or someone you know may enjoy being at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce offices at as a volunteer, please contact Mary Charland, Director of Volunteer Services & Administration at mcharland@venicechamber.com or call 941-488-2236.
Coffee and Cars
Next monthly get-together in the main parking lot of CoolToday Park in West Villages is Coffee and Cars. The hosts provide coffee and donuts and local car enthusiasts get to show off their rides. Free event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20.
Butterfly Chiropractic open
Chiropractor Dr “Joe” Indelicato is the owner of Butterfly Family Chiropractic which has opened at 645 E. Venice Ave. He incorporates various chiropractic techniques including Activator Method, Kinesiology, Cold Laser Therapy, therapeutic exercise and rehabilitation and other modalities.
Dr. Indelicato has been treating in this area with their headaches, back and neck pain, shoulder and hip and knee pain. Call 941-484-0008.
Recycled tumblers keep our oceans clean
Keeping products out of our landfills has been a priority of Tervis Tumbler since they began manufacturing in 1946 by making insulated products that are reusable.
For the month of July a limited edition 12oz or 16oz tumbler can be purchased with a dolphin or turtle logo made with recycled material. 100% of the profits from these products will benefit organizations that are cleaning up our oceans.
“As a native Floridian and avid fisherman, it’s important to me to keep our oceans clean,” said President Rogan Donelly. “We want our products to live on forever and we don’t want them to end up in landfills or our oceans.”
These are the first ever recycled tumblers made by Tervis and they are available at their Osprey and Tervis stores for $14.99 and $16.99, for more information visit tervis.com
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
