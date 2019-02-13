Venice Area Mobile Meals the local Meals on Wheels provider serves meals to those in need six days a week, 52 weeks per year. To date, the organization has provided over 1.4 million nutritious meals within the greater Venice community.
Joyner Family Insurance at 1500 E. Venice Ave #206, recently presented a donation of $920 to the organization as part of its Help Our Community Referral program. A quarterly donation is made to a designated charity in recognition of referrals received by the business.
Since the program’s inception in 2017, Joyner Family Insurance has donated nearly $9,000 to charitable organizations in the local community.
(0) comments
