Following months of rumors, it has been announced the L.A. Fitness Center, 1667 South U.S. 41 Bypass, in the Jacaranda Plaza across from Bonefish Grill, is closing on July 27.
Three months ago members of the fitness center were hoping the fast-growing Crunch Fitness Centers would acquire the property, but that’s not happening.
An employee in Venice will be transferring to one of the company’s locations in Sarasota following the closure.
Benderson Development, which is making changes to Jacaranda Plaza, has not disclosed what could replace the fitness center.
On the southern end of the plaza major remodeling of the former Kmart building continues. A Lucky’s Market will be the anchor business and Marshalls will open a store in the same building.
