The Venice Planning Commission got its feet wet this week with a low key kickoff marking the beginning of a massive rewrite of the city Land Development Regulations, or LDRs.
The LDRs are specific rules that implement the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which guides future development in the city. A new comp plan was adopted last year. The new LDRs which implement it will take at least two years to revise.
On Tuesday the commission took a quick look at the downtown business mixed use district, or “Downtown MUD.” They decided to subdivide the area and take a second look at it to better ensure it will remain compatible with current uses.
“It’s a matter of how much change do we want in the downtown? That is always the question,” said Commission Chairman Barry Snyder. “I think when we first started this … we were going to take the whole thing and it was going to be mixed use. But when they (consultants) got into it, they saw there are some (usage) differences. He said maybe you want to have subdivisions in this to break it up.”
Kelley Klepper, the city’s planning consultant with Kimley Horn Associates, urged the board to remain open minded as it transitions from traditional Euclidian zoning designations to a “form based code.”
Euclidean code divides uses into residential (single-family), residential (multi-family), commercial, and industrial zoning districts that are typically heavily prescribed to exclude other types of uses. For example, residential districts typically don’t allow commercial or industrial uses.
Form based code uses physical form (rather than separation of uses) as the organizing principle of the code.
Feet or floors?
Some of the big ideas that should be considered, Klepper said, include rethinking how to consider building height. It can be done as it currently is by limiting height in terms of measuring a building by feet, or it could be considered simply by the number of building stories or floors allowed.
Commissioners and Jeff Shrum, Development Services Director, were quick to point out no one intends to allow “100 foot buildings or 25 floors.”
“You want to allow a higher first floor, and have lower height on the above floors,” Klepper said. “Some (other municipalities) allow a mix of two and three stories, but (maintain) the same (maximum building) height.”
No offsets?
Klepper also said the commission will be offered the opportunity to consider a downtown code with “no offsets.”
That would allow construction of a building right up to the building line “giving it that urban feel,” Klepper said. “The entire property should be buildings. Not driveways or landscaping.”
Venice land use attorney Jeff Boone cautioned if that were the case, for example, then the Daqueri Deck’s outside seating arrangement would not be allowed.
“Keep an open mind, but please don’t overregulate,” he cautioned. “Flexibility is so important.”
Waterfront
Klepper will also introduce the commission to other examples of how downtown waterfronts are being developed.
“The waterfront will probably be the biggest departure. … You could have some type of restaurant on that first floor or second floor. Why not allow those buildings closer to the water (to be developed a little differently)? A little higher than the traditional neighborhoods. It’s more offset at that point. You will see more of that from us,” Klepper said.
“I’m not quite sure where this waterfront is going,” said Commissioner Shaun Graser, “because right now it’s residential. So, if you’re proposing the expansion of other (uses), I like the idea. We used to have a restaurant down there.”
“Why turn your back on the waterfront?” Klepper said. “Take advantage of it.”
The commission chair announced he will regularly include LDR updates on each meeting agenda. A series of workshops is also being planned to gather public input. The commission meets on the first and third Tuesday afternoon of each month.
