VENICE — The Leadership Class of 2020, a program out of the Venice Chamber of Commerce, has finished its project.
The project is supposed to “leave a mark on the community,” the chamber said Tuesday.
The two-dozen participants in the Class of 2020 teamed up with Family Promise of South Sarasota County as its recipient.
“The project included organizing and reworking the interior, interior painting, playground clean-up, landscaping, a chalk wall, and a rock garden,” the chamber said in a news release.
The class also presented gifts to Family Promise of South Sarasota County. Among the gifts were a laptop computers, an iPad, two desks and chairs, a rug, storage shelves along with game balls and chalk.
The Class of 2020 also had the assistance of Mr. Pressure Washing, which pressure washed the building and its fence. Along with that, Grimm Reaper Pest Control will provide annual pest control. It also worked with MRT, which supplied landscaping mulch to Family Promise of South Sarasota County.
“Leadership Venice is a community orientation program whereby participants spend 8 months learning about where they live and work. The class has the opportunity to engage with community leaders and to enrich their knowledge of the Venice area,” the news release said. “An unexpected benefit of the program is the life-long friendships created along the way.”
For more information about Leadership Venice, contact Barbara Hines by email at bhines@venicechamber.com.
