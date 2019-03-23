Gulf Coast Community Foundation will offer a two-part workshop series geared toward emerging nonprofit organizations next month.
Called Pathways to Excellence, the training will address the skills and capacities that enable some nonprofits to grow and flourish while others fade.
The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. April 5 and 12. More information and registration are available on the Gulf Coast website. GulfCoastCF.org/events.
Over the two days, participants will learn techniques to help build an engaged board with the skills and experience to advance their organization; develop a fundraising plan that supports growth; expand the organization’s value to donors; and much more.
The series costs $50, which includes breakfast and lunch both days, and will take place at the Gulf Coast Philanthropy Center in Sarasota. Registration is required by April 3.
Pathways to Excellence is presented through Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Invest in Incredible initiative, which provides resources, training and consulting to help regional nonprofits improve their operational effectiveness and board governance.
This two-part series will be led by three of Gulf Coast’s experienced I3 consultants: Betsy Steiner, James Rollo and Neil Comber.
