Gulf Coast Community Foundation offers Pathways to Excellence, a two-part workshop series geared toward emerging nonprofit organizations.
Training will address the skills and capacities that enable some nonprofits to grow and flourish while others fade.
Sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5 and 12. For details and registration visit GulfCoastCF.org/events.
The Artist Was in VeniceFor the March Venice Art Walk, Collector’s Gallery & Framery, 114 S. Nokomis Ave. South hosted featured artist Stephanie Henderson.
She currently instructs at the Ringling College of Art & Design and has exhibited and received awards in New York, Germany and Belgium, among other places. Her earliest works were shown in House Beautiful.
More than 150 people visited the gallery during the Art Walk. Henderson told them some of her creations take up to three years to complete. See more of her work at Collectors’ Gallery & Framery.
Register for GO symposiumResidents can register for Sarasota County Administration’s GO Symposium, featuring presentations from the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller, Property Appraiser, Sheriff’s Office, Supervisor of Elections and Tax Collector.
The four-day symposium is an opportunity to learn about the functions of each agency and how they work together. Held from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 16 to 19, it is a supplement to Civics 101, the Citizens Academy. Sessions will be at government buildings in downtown Sarasota, with a one-day program on April 4, at Robert L. Anderson Complex, 4000 South Tamiami Trail. Call 941-861-5000.
Restaurant list increases to 199A reader suggested that, 121 Plymouth Drive, Venice, should be added to the list of restaurants in the Venice area. Because it has a Venice address it will be included, although physically it is some miles from the intended coverage area. The list now increases to 199.
Grand openingFollowing a recent remodeling and renaming, Century 21 Schmidt Real Estate. 100 W. Venice Ave., is holding a grand opening and ribbon-cutting from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. There will be food and drink, Managing Broker Brent Canevari said.
Open HouseVisit the open house of the Mental Health Community Centers, 1680 South Tamiami Trail, Suite C, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.
At Beacon House, you can learn about how people help those who are managing mental health issues. For more information, visit: MHCCI.com.
Kick Butts Day
Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT) in Sarasota County is standing up to the electronic cigarette industry for the 24th annual Kick Butts Day on Wednesday, March 20.
This national day of activism, sponsored by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, encourages youth to raise awareness of the problem of tobacco use in their community and urge elected officials to take action to protect kids from tobacco.
Island eventsNumerous events are taking place in the next few days, including:
• Friday Night Concert with Patchouli on March 22, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Gazebo.
• Toast To Venice, the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club’s wine, beer, food and music festival, is in Maxine Barritt Park on Saturday, March 23, from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $40 at VeniceNokomisRotary.org/toast-to-venice.
• Tour de Parks is on Sunday, March 24, with bicycling to support the Legacy Trail. Scenic, fun rides of 21, 35 and 62 miles start from the Venice Train Depot with breakfast, lunch and rest-stop snacks. Details are at FriendsOfLegacyTrail.org.
• Suncoast BBQ & Bluegrass Bash is Friday, March 29, 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, March 30, 10 to 6 p.m., at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds. It’s Southwest Florida’s largest barbecue and bluegrass event, with a $20,000 barbecue championship and award-winning bluegrass bands.
• The AACA Antique Car Show is Sunday, March 31, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Centennial Park downtown.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
