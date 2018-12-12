With Walmart’s online-ordering-for- curbside-pickup and Instacart’s pickup-and- deliver options for local Publix and Aldi stores, you might never have to step into a supermarket again.
But two local grocery brands offer such unique shopping experiences that curious customers pour through their sliding doors anyway.
Lucky’s Market and Aldi might fall at opposite ends of the customer service spectrum, but they’ll both save you money.
Venice, Port Charlotte get Lucky
In a recent tongue-in-cheek review, Linda Ritter of Venice claimed that her family considered selling their home to move closer to Lucky’s in Sarasota.
Of course, they won’t really have to do that. Colorado-based Lucky’s is coming to Venice next year, and to Port Charlotte shortly thereafter.
The community-centric, fun-loving organic grocer, founded in 2003 by Boulder chefs Trish and Bo Sharon, has seen explosive growth lately, fed by a 2016 strategic partnership with supermarket giant Kroger.
The Sharons met in culinary school and, while food shopping, had a vision for an unlikely grocery store where they could find all the high-quality organic ingredients they wanted, in one place, with a welcoming feeling and affordable prices for all.
So they proceeded to create a store with the mind, palate and — some might say, corny — humor of two trendy young chefs, who named their store for what they believed was their good fortune in life.
From goofy slogans like store-brand baking mix that suggests, “Bake it ‘til you make it” to team members who seem outrageously happy to come to work every day, Lucky’s Markets are the most lighthearted supermarkets you’re likely to experience.
Venice and Port Charlotte are on Lucky’s list of future Florida locations, with a 29,000-square-foot storefront coming in summer 2019 to the new Port Charlotte Marketplace space closest to Quesada Avenue. The Venice store will open at the former Kmart location at 1687 U.S. 41 Bypass in spring.
If they’re true to Lucky’s formula, both will look like big, friendly, indoor farmers markets.
Lucky’s currently has 33 stores across the country, in 11 states from Montana to Florida, but they’re even more densely concentrated in Florida than in their home state.
“We’re expecting significant growth in 2019, and the vast majority will be in Florida. We’d love to open as many as 20 new Lucky’s there next year,” said Krista Torvik, communications and media relations specialist. “Floridians really appreciate the concepts of healthy lifestyles and good food at great prices.”
Lucky’s is as committed to its communities as it is to healthy, organic foods.
Through Community Impact Programming, Lucky’s identifies local nonprofit partners with whom it works and to whom it donates. Impact Days throughout the year give 10 percent of daily sales to a specific organization. This month’s beneficiary at the Westfield Siesta Key Lucky’s Market in Sarasota is All Faiths Food Bank.
“Local is a big focus for Lucky’s Market,” said Torvik. “We’re eager to support local producers and entrepreneurs. We even have a Director of Local in our home office.”
Venice’s Gold Rush BBQ owner Bob Overholser experienced a warm Lucky’s local welcome when the Sarasota store stocked his signature Stevia Sweet BBQ sauce.
“Lucky’s Market has such a great program,” said Overholser. “They are very pro local vendors, which is a great way to show that they care for the local community.”
Each store carries in-house smoked bacon and house-made sausages, and has a huge prepared-foods department, with sandwiches, salads, sides and dishes like cranberry-walnut-stuffed pork roast. Dinner-for-Two — including holiday turkey dinners, lasagna and meat loaf—comes prepacked in a bag to take home and warm up.
Lucky’s also believes in bulk, providing bulk produce, honey, spices, candy, beans and grains, so that customers can buy only what they need.
Its Apothecary department is an in-store health food shop, carrying everything from traditional medicines to homeopathic and natural remedies. No prescriptions are filled there, but the apothecary manager helps customers figure out alternative cures.
Among newer store features are hot ramen, pizza and taco bars where you assemble your own meal, using fresh store-made ingredients.
Lucky’s is perhaps best known for its “Sip and Stroll” program. You can buy a $2 pint of beer, a $3 glass of wine, or any other beverage, and pop it into your cart’s cup holder.
With typical Lucky’s wink-wink humor, it advertises, “Fill your cart and let happy hour start.”
“I’d love to do Sip and Stroll,” said Torvik wistfully. “But our, um, ‘interesting’ Colorado liquor laws let us sip only coffee, tea and root beer in our own stores.”
No wonder they couldn’t wait to come to Florida.
‘ALDI does things differentli’
The true European shopping experience usually means trekking to a local Carrefour, Kaufland, Tesco or Aldi.
Once there, you insert a coin to release a locked shopping cart, browse aisles crammed with brands that most Americans wouldn’t recognize and pay a relative pittance to a cashier seated comfortably behind the register. You have to purchase bags or bring one, and pack your own groceries.
This might sound exotic, but it’s all at your local Aldi store, too.
Already well known across Europe, particularly in its native Germany, the Aldi discount grocery chain continues to spread across the United States. With more than 1,850 stores in 35 states, Aldi plans to reach 2,500 by the end of 2022. In Southwest Florida, there are 10 Aldis between Naples and Sarasota — including Nokomis, North Port, Port Charlotte and the newest local Aldi in Punta Gorda, on Jones Loop Road.
The secret to Aldi’s low prices? Each store has, at most, four staff onsite per day. No one has shopping cart roundup duty because the carriages aren’t left in the lot. Bags cost 7 cents for paper, 10 cents for plastic, and it’s all bag-your-own.
“In the 1970s, I lived in Chicago and raised my kids on Aldis. I like shopping here,” said Dolly Cook, shopping at the Punta Gorda store. “Other stores cost a lot more.”
One first-time Aldi shopper, visiting from New Jersey, came for the Punta Gorda store’s produce.
“They have Aldis in New Jersey, but I never went,” she said. “This one looked so nice, I had to come in.”
Every trip is an adventure in a place where you’ve never heard of store brands like SimplyNature organics, Clancy’s Cheese Dip, Winking Owl wines and Southern Grove Trail Mix.
But, in response to feedback from customers with strong brand preferences, Aldi increasingly carries more national brands like Sun-Maid raisins, Idahoan instant mashed potatoes and Coca-Cola.
Some customers at the brightly lit new Punta Gorda store, like Bill Dommermuth of Burnt Store Marina, are still getting the hang of the Aldi shopping cart drill, though.
“This is my first time in here,” said Dommermuth. “I was fine until I ran into this issue with the baskets. I never had to pay for a shopping cart before. And I’m really old.”
(In the end, he got his quarter back.)
