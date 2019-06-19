One of the most significant organizations, yet little known to the communities it serves is the 57-year-old Loveland Center at 157 S. Havana Road. Its mission is helping individuals, students with intellectual and developmental disabilities live their lives to the fullest.
This month a new stage in the growth of Loveland began indicating the most significant advances to assist individuals from North Port and Port Charlotte. Enthusiastically they had been trying to attend the Venice campus taking rides spending four hours daily traveling to undertake a six-hour day.
Loveland began working with those agencies in North Port and Port Charlotte in April 2018 and in September they came to Guerin asking him to take over as they were retiring from their program.
Expanding services to support and grow those fledgling operations will enable participants to create their own programs. Loveland employee Heather Lesperance is the new manager of both the small North Port location with 5 individuals which can grow to a maximum of 20 and in Port Charlotte taking over an existing program with 22 people with potential growth to 50 or 60.
Equality through vision to serve is a new mission of President and CEO Patrick Guerin who arrived at Loveland Center 19 months ago. His vision is to support those individuals anywhere they live. They began asking existing Venice staff and participants what more could they do in the area.
Established in 1962 by a group of parents of adults with developmental disabilities, Loveland provides a productive and safe place for those adult individuals to go during the day. For 25 years Carl Penxa led the growth of the organization until retiring three years ago.
It has seen noticeable growth in the existing Venice location to the point where they cannot bring in too many more individuals. When Guerin arrived, they served about 77 daily, currently it has 109 people coming in daily of the 132 scheduled.
With the growth, they have made a significant swing in their daily program introducing 7 to 8 classes. In December an entirely different approach in service provision enabled the individuals to pick all of the 31 programs they are doing.
Presenting this new concept to a statewide conference in Orlando recently, Guerin found other organizations had never done it that way. He introduced the LION initiative, 'Loveland in our neighborhood.' Explaining they really push off campus 20 percent of their individuals to go and work with local organizations.
Extending the range of classes, they now participate in art, cooking, public speaking, walking advocacy and recently launched their newspaper 'by them and only for them.' Staff are no longer teachers, but direct support staff improving the equality with the individuals.
The board, said chairman Jim Wood, works very closely with Guerin who is really enthusiastic and very well grounded in this entire atmosphere with his vision. He said, "I think we have the right leader at the right time to take this to where it needs to be in south Sarasota County."
Loveland services begin at 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays all year round.
