VENICE - Lucky's Market locations in Sarasota and Venice may be taken over by Aldi, if a bankruptcy court gives its approval.
That's according to a news release issued Wednesday by Lucky's Market, the natural foods chain.
Last week, the chain announced that following Kroger divesting its ownership share of the chain in December 2019, it would be closing nearly all its locations, including those in Sarasota and Venice.
On Wednesday, the announcement - in a way - reversed the closings. The news release states that Lucky's owners entered into a purchase agreement with a group led by Bo and Trish Sharon, the founders of the company, for seven locations that will continue to operate.
Six other locations, including the stores in Sarasota and Venice, are being taken over by Aldi while another five stores are being taken over by Publix.
The other Florida locations Aldi may take over include: Coral Springs, Oakland Park, Vineland and Colonial Landing (Orlando).
Aldi already has locations in North Port and off Laurel Road in Nokomis.
Publix is looking to take over Florida locations in: Naples, Neptune Beach, Clermont, South Orange and Ormond Beach.
There was no new information on the Port Charlotte location where a Lucky's was under construction.
The asset purchase agreements are subject to court approval and an overbidding process.
“We are grateful to our wonderful team members and customers for all their support, dedication and loyalty over the years,” said Bo Sharon, who founded Lucky’s in 2003 with his wife Trish. “While this is a difficult situation across our company, we remain passionate and optimistic that we can continue to offer our communities access to healthful foods in this smaller footprint, preserving hundreds of jobs.”
