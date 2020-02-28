VENICE — One weekend a month, The Venice Mercato, a locally owned European style flea market on Spur Street, comes alive in the Seaboard industrial area of Venice, opening its warehouse doors to the public.
They show up in droves to explore Bohemian, shabby chic, vintage, distressed furniture and nautical decor for sale.
On Saturday, it was crowded inside. The traffic was unusually busy outside. That’s partly due to newly painted bicycle lanes on both sides of roadways throughout the area.
A portable digital sign was provided by the city to warn the public not to park in the bike lanes.
A Venice Police officer patrolled the area, warning drivers they would be towed for parking in bike lanes or in local businesses with clearly marked “no parking” signs.
“The answer to your question is ‘no,’ you can’t park in the bike lane,” the officer said.
Surprise
Business owners welcomed the recently repaved roads in much of the Seaboard, but none were expecting new bicycle lanes.
Bill Williams, owner of the Venice Warehouse Complex, with nine large storage buildings in the area, said he’s been frustrated. He said it’s not uncommon for flea market customers to park in front of one of his storage units, causing a problem for his clients.
“I had to shoo 10 away from my property Saturday morning before they were towed,” he said.
But he’s not blaming the bike lanes. Brown said a business of that size, which draws 50 or 60 cars at a time, isn’t located in the right spot.
A call to The Venice Mercato for comment was not returned.
An auction company very close to the same area moved out a few years ago for the same reason. It used to run Thursday evening auctions, drawing hundreds and creating parking havoc in the area.
“They need to be somewhere else with a large parking lot,” Brown said. “This definitely is not resolved, and it won’t be while they are there.”
He was hoping to see some of the illegally parked vehicles towed Saturday to send a message. Instead, the police officer spent his time educating tempted drivers about the perils of parking in bike lanes or on someone else’s property.
Bike lanes in an industrial area?
Garry Mason, who owns Trucks Under 10,000 LLC on Grove Street, said most of the Seaboard business owners aren’t happy with the city’s decision to paint bike lanes on all the streets in the area.
He received his first warning last week to move a transport vehicle he’s parked there every evening for more than two decades.
Contractors who painted the bike lanes stripes haven’t been able to finish their stripping next to his building because Mason’s vehicle is gone in the day and parked there at night, when stripping typically takes place.
“How come we have bike lanes in an industrial zone,” he asked. “When I came into work last Thursday and I saw those stripes and the logo painted on the road in front of my business, I said, oh no, now it’s going to start.”
A business owner who started 35 years ago in the Seaboard, Mason currently rents three nearby lots for vehicle overflow.
“The worst part was there was no warning,” he said. “One day bike lanes just showed up. Does that mean there is no longer any street parking allowed in the industrial area now? Who made that decision? Where was the public discussion?”
His son, RJ, who works in the shop, also questioned the need for bike lanes at all.
“I love to bicycle. My son loves bicycles. But no one’s bicycling here in an industrial zone except a few homeless people and they ride in the middle of the road anyway. We have bike lanes and no one is using them,” RJ Mason said.
“Just leave it pre-bike lanes,” added Garry Mason. Or, designate one main roadway for bike lanes for connectivity, and remove the rest, he recommended.
Police presence
Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller acknowledged the Seaboard industrial area has long been a source of parking complaints.
“It did take away a lot of parking spots,” Mattmuller said about the bike lanes. “That’s also true in residential areas that now have bike lanes. We do have that problem in the city, especially for landscapers just trying to operate their businesses. But at the end of the day, the bike lanes are for bicycles. Not for parking.”
Towing isn’t the answer, either.
“We don’t tow over a parking violation; they get ticketed,” Mattmuller said. “We’re trying to gain compliance with residents and businesses who are bringing in customers. We’re trying to get that cooperation.”
“In the past we have had issues with certain events that draw a lot of people into the Seaboard. It’s not a new problem to that area,” Mattmuller said. “Realistically, at this time of year, it’s not a problem just for us, but all along the Gulf Coast and Atlantic coast.”
Review coming
As Venice continues its commitment to make the city more walkable and bicycle friendly, the Seaboard will become an even more popular path to The Legacy Trail and the Intracoastal Waterway trail. Both trailheads are nearby.
“Parking is probably something that will have to be evaluated,” Mattmuller said.
City Engineer Kathleen Weeden said she is doing just that.
“We just completed work on Warfield and Grove Street. They may have some issues with parking. I will definitely take a look at it and see if there is any opportunity to resolve the parking issue,” she said.
“Our policy has been if the street is wide enough to accommodate bike lanes, that we’re adding them to improve bicycle safety,” Weeden said.
The problem in that area, she said, is there’s not a lot of street front parking anyway, because most of it is immediately in front of the business.
“There’s not a lot of uninterrupted curb that would allow you to park (on the street) there, even if the bike lanes were not present,” she said.
