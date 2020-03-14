MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis took a historic step Thursday by calling on cities and counties to temporarily ban all mass gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Local governments immediately began complying.
At a press conference in Miami with DeSantis, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared a state of emergency in the county and canceled a number of large events, with more cancellations to come, in order to deal with growing concerns over coronavirus.
By the end of the day, Sarasota County had canceled all events on county property with an anticipated attendance of more than 250 people beginning March 12 and running for 30 days.
By Thursday evening, the city of Venice announced the cancellation of all special events requiring city permits through May 1, including the weekly Farmers Market and the Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash set for later this month that draws more then 20,000 annually. It’s too early to determine what events may be rescheduled.
“(On Thursday) the Office of Governor DeSantis issued a strong recommendation that in light of the risk of contracting COVID-19, large-scale gatherings be canceled,” wrote City Manager Ed Lavallee wrote in the notice of cancellation.
“Accordingly, consistent with provisions of the City of Venice special events agreement … in the interest of public health and safety, all special event permits issued by the City of Venice are hereby canceled. This notice is effective immediately and continues until May 1, 2020. The cancellation period is subject to adjustment pending changes in the public health and safety risk level for contracting coronavirus.”
Mass cancellations
It was an unprecedented week, with President Trump announcing he’s restricting travel from continental Europe for 30 days.
Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer suspended their seasons.
March Madness took on new meaning after the NCAA also announced Thursday it will cancel its March Madness basketball tournaments over growing concerns about COVID-19.
Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Universal Studios announced plans to temporarily close.
Several cruise lines said they will suspend all voyages.
‘No community spread’
DeSantis took issue with a Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 workgroup at Thursday’s press conference when he insisted Florida doesn’t have “community spread” of the coronavirus.
“Florida was identified as one of the four states with community spread,” DeSantis said. “We discussed that because of that three-person spread (or) cluster in Broward County. They can all be linked to a cruise ship (or contact with someone who took a cruise). That doesn’t technically count as community spread.
“It (community spread) should be (defined as) multiple people who we don’t know where they got it …. We haven’t gotten to that point yet. We’re No. 4 when it comes to the number of infections, but we’re pretty far blow the top three.
“We’re working very hard to isolate the cases and contain the spread in Florida. But we are preparing to see more cases.”
Scott A. Rivkees, Florida’s Surgeon General, said the coronavirus is mainly affecting those 60 or older.
“While COVID-19 is similar to the flu, its mortality rate can be more than 20 to 40 times more than the flu,” he said.
“Because it spreads by coughing, we’ll continue to emphasize ‘cover your cough,’ stay at home when you’re sick, stay away from individuals who are ill, and continue to wash your hands.”
Rivkees said the state strategy is to focus on COVID-19 containment and mitigation.
“Mitigation means if we identify someone with the virus, that we treat them, and make sure their contacts are isolated,” he said.
“If we look at the individuals who’ve been identified with COVID-19 in our state, with the exception of a few, just about everybody can actually link their exposure back through international travel, a cruise, or someone who had contact with someone who had COVID-19.
“We are not seeing community spread. But this is something that we are watching very, very carefully.”
Blood shortage
Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent out an urgent call for blood donations, which have fallen off as coronavirus fears intensify.
“We need people to start turning out in force to give blood,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, as fear of the coronavirus is keeping people from wanting to donate blood.
Over the past week, he said, blood centers throughout the country were experiencing a significant drop in donations, which is keeping the nation’s blood supply from being adequately replenished.
“We need it not to get to the point that surgeries are having to get canceled,” Marks said. “That’s something we absolutely do not want to have happen. To ensure an adequate blood supply, we need people to come out and donate blood.”
“It is safe to donate blood,” said Adm. Brett P. Giroir, M.D., assistant secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “Blood donors are needed now more than ever.”
The FDA reiterated there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus, and the virus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.