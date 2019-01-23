William Mehserle Jr., a partner of Pinkerton Harkins & Mehserle Private Wealth, has earned the prestigious Certified Financial Planner designation from the Board of Standards.
He joins the firm’s other credentialed planning professionals, Scott Pinkerton, Patrick Baumann and Brad Patton.
The award identifies individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP board, completed financial planning coursework and passed a certification examination.
Financial service professionals must have a minimum three years of experience in the personal financial planning profession. Additionally, they must master nearly 100 integrated financial planning topics ranging from retirement planning to tax strategies.
After completing the comprehensive financial planning curriculum, they have continuing education coursework and board-approved ethics class requirements.
“I’m gratified and humbled to have earned this designation,” Mehserle said. “Providing the best client service possible is our hallmark, and continuously raising our team’s level of expertise helps us fulfill our promise to be the best in service and the best in planning.”
At 30, Mehserle has already been named by Forbes as a 2018 “Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor,” among 1,000 advisers selected from more than 24,000 applicants in a pool of more than 200,000 eligible young advisers throughout the U.S.
He has been a Pinkerton team member since 2013 and a partner in Pinkerton Private Wealth since 2016.
