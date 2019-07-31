By Suzanne Dameron
Guest Writer
Neuro Challenge Foundation (NCF) for Parkinson’s will work to strengthen its entrepreneurial capacity and increase its mission impact with earned-income strategies developed and implemented through its participation in Margin & Mission Ignition 2019, an initiative of The Patterson Foundation.
As one of three regional organizations selected for Margin & Mission Ignition, NCF will work with No Margin, No Mission, a social enterprise and national consulting firm engaged by The Patterson Foundation, over a 30-month process.
The other two organizations are: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County and Charlotte Preparatory School.
No Margin, No Mission will work with each nonprofit to develop and implement business plans for revenue-generating ventures.
“It’s a profound honor to be one of the organizations selected to receive the support, training, expertise and confidence of the No Margin, No Mission team,” said CEO Robyn Faucy-Washington. “Neuro Challenge has been a solution leader in our area for people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers for more than 10 years; we are grateful that they share our vision that we can do more, for more.”
Throughout the process, the participating organizations will come together to learn from and share with one another based on their experiences.
“Over the years, Margin & Mission Ignition has proven to be a game-changer for organizations who have demonstrated the leadership, willingness, readiness, capacity and culture to develop earned-income streams,” said Debra Jacobs, president and CEO of The Patterson Foundation.
“These three organizations are embarking on a rigorous process that should heighten their mission impact through enhanced revenue. The Patterson Foundation is honored to support this thrivability journey.”
For more information about the initiative, visit thepattersonfoundation.org. Join the conversation on social media by using #TPFMarginMission.
For more information about Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, visit neurochallenge.org.
