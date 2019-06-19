VNseveneleven061919.jpg

Contractors work towards the completion of the new 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 705 Commerce Drive with access at Pond Cypress Road facing Jacaranda Boulevard east of the Interstate.

 PHOTO BY ROGER BUTTON

A new 7-Eleven store is coming to Venice at 705 Commerce Drive and Pond Cypress Road, a short distance east of the Interstate facing Jacaranda Boulevard. No specific date of opening is currently available.

It is under construction and has recently been revealed to passing traffic when landscaping was reduced along Jacaranda Boulevard. Access to the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store will be from Commerce Drive and Pond Cypress Road.

On the almost two-acre lot it will have truck access from Commerce Drive. There will be a 3,109 square feet convenience store along with car wash facilities and plans indicate there are eight sets of gas pumps.

It will join the existing 7-Eleven locations in Venice at 1698 Tamiami Trail, 1475 and 1240 East Venice Avenue. A fifth 7-Eleven is scheduled to replace the existing gas station at West Venice Avenue and U.S. 41 Business downtown on the island.

