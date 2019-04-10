Great news for those living in East and North Venice, you will have a new Ace Hardware opening in your area this summer. Chandler Short and his father Rodney are owners of the new Jacaranda Ace Hardware which will open at 337-341 Jacaranda Boulevard next to Publix at Jacaranda Commons Shopping Center by the East Venice Avenue roundabout.
“We will be the helpful hardware folks embodying all that Ace Hardware is about, convenience and great customer service,” said Chandler. “Focusing on business to business, contractors, land and apartment management companies, landscapers, maintenance men and everyone we can assist.”
The interior work is still in the permitting process for the large store occupying 2 existing units with around 5,000 square feet internal clearance.
Build-out should start very soon and will take 10 to 12 weeks.
Then the Short’s take delivery of the building and Ace Hardware teams come in to assist in setting up the store with shelving, lighting and merchandising. Completion is projected in mid-June, although currently there is no projected opening date.
Instore they will provide key-cutting, and support for painters, glass cutting and screen repairs and have steel power tools, coolers and drinkware. Short said customers will find everything in the typical Ace Hardware store, tools, mulch, rock, tile and Yeti products.
He anticipates selling bulk chlorine and pool water testing services for pool cleaning businesses and locals maintaining their personal pools. A new Ace service will be a machine and equipment to make and fit new electronic key fobs for most vehicles. They plan to offer online ordering and items delivered to customers homes and businesses.
Hiring 15 retired custom painters, plumbers, handymen, mostly local knowledgeable part-time and customer service orientated employees will start soon.
From Decatur, IL, Chandler Short’s family moved to Charlotte, NC and he grew up in Davidson, NC. Graduating university, he double majored in accounting and tourism management. Initially working for a grain company in Illinois until being transferred to their corporate office in Mandeville, LA for 5 years.
Intent on getting into franchising he did a short spell with McDonalds, moved into restaurants then stumbled on the Ace cooperative which allows owners to sell local items in addition to the model Ace Hardware.
Having vacationed in this area for 25 years and with relatives in Venice, he researched for a location identifying the major growth, particularly the West Villages. It led him to find the high traffic space next to Publix.
When Jacaranda Ace Hardware opens it be on weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., call 941-740-2770.
