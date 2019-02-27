The past year has been somewhat traumatic in the Venice area restaurant scene. Researching reveals a net gain of 11 and a loss of 12, with seven locations standing empty awaiting tenants. One situation of an owner acquiring another operating location and combining the two.
The research area is south from Blackburn Point Plaza in Osprey along U.S. 41 to Woodmere Park Boulevard, along Jacaranda Boulevard to Interstate 75, including Knights Trail, north on I-75 to a line west to Blackburn Point Road. Fast Food and locations providing seating are included.
New RestaurantsChina Tokyo at 549 U.S. 41 Bypass in former Hibachi.
Clever Monkey Craft Grill & Bar, 1272 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
Coffee Breeze Drive Thru, 997 N. Tamimi Trail, Nokomis.
Burger King, Spanish Lakes & N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. (to open)
Da Vinci German Restaurant, 1080 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
Les Portales Mexican Flavors, 1092 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
Starbucks, 1183 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis.
Seven on Venice, 317B W. Venice Ave.
Shark Bites Deli at 1740 E. Venice Ave #9.
Tikka Indian Cuisine, 525 U.S. 41 Bypass in Bird Bay Plaza.
Venice Ale House, 775 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Restaurants ClosedA Bit of Boston, 1939 S. Tamiami Trail.
Buffalo Bills BBQ, 1262 Jacaranda Blvd.
Cedar Reef Fish Camp, 4167 S. Tamiami Trail.
Cedar Reef Fish Camp, 775 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Europe Wine Bistro, 317B W. Venice Ave.
Nokomis Crabhouse & Seafood, 920 S. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis.
Panda Pavilion, 1765 S. Tamiami Trail.
Saltwater Cafe, 1071 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis.
Scrambles, 1080 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ, 406 N. U.S. 41 Bypass.
Tomatillo’s Fresh Mex, 525 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Hibachi Grill Buffet 549 N. U.S. 41 Bypass.
Restaurants CombinedCaffe Panini Pizzeria moved, reopened as Café Panini Pizzeria New York Pizza, 765 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Restaurants under New ownershipCote France French Bistro, 218 W. Tampa Ave.
Ristorante San Marco, 305 W Venice Ave Unit B.
The revised total listing of restaurants in the Venice area is to follow.
