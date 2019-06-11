PHOTO PROVIDED

Meritage Homes, the homebuilder, announces the groundbreaking of its new community, Venice Woodlands.

The community offers scenic views of lakes and preserves. Composed of 263 lots with 50-foot and 60-foot homesites, each home comes with interior and exterior design features such as barrel tile roof, spray foam insulation, smart features, 42” kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and much more. Venice Woodlands also features state-of-the-art amenities such as a community pool, covered pavilion, pickleball and bocce ball courts.

Venice Woodlands is scheduled to open in July of 2019. With a variety of floorplans ranging from 1,480 to 2,656 sq. ft.

For more information about Venice Woodlands, please visit www.meritagehomes.com/tampa or call 855-679-9942.