Usually a business closing is a depressing time for employees, but not so much for the staff of the Dollar Tree store on the island across from Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
That location closed just over a week ago but most of the team relocated to the new Dollar Tree in North Venice.
The new store, 3516 East Laurel Road, occupies a former CVS Pharmacy that closed a few years ago. At 12,900 square feet, it has more space for household supplies, party supplies and more, and everything is $1 or less.
The store also showcases Dollar Tree’s recently introduced Snack Zone, an expanded offering of beverages, candy and snacks, in addition to nostalgic favorites. Displays include an eclectic mix of household items, beauty products, food and more at discount prices.
Residents hope the new store will lead to additional businesses opening nearby in the Laurel Square Plaza.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced the groundbreaking next month for its new Venice hospital at the I-75 interchange and proposals for a hotel are being floated.
A few years ago a Walmart Superstore with a shopping center was planned for Laurel Road and Knights Trail in North Venice. Opposition by local residents and the start of the recession killed the project.
CVS was the only national company to take the plunge into the area but following national cutbacks the store there closed.
Dollar Tree in North Venice is open 9 a.m., to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Call 941-882-7127.
