New Year’s Eve will be a very special party night at the newly renovated TJ Carney’s Bar & Grill Restaurant at 231 W. Venice Ave., across from Centennial Park. Owners Tom and Karen Carney celebrate the 20th anniversary of their business on Monday, Dec. 31.
Through the years Carney’s has and continues to be a popular venue for great food, live entertainment and dancing. During the summer it was closed as contractors undertook renovations. The results have delighted customers with the welcome New York style, modern sharp, very clean appearance.
Entering the restaurant, it appears more spacious with the new centerpiece an enlarged and reshaped oval bar, which was a feature 10 years ago. Now fashionably complete with a granite surface and the seating has been increased with 34 stools.
“It was an appropriate time to replace the old uneven surface floor,” said Tom Carney. “Diners will enjoy more space for dancing.”
A range of partial booth seating alongside the wall compliments the booths throughout the venue. Catering to communities or groups of any size, tables are moved into the open spacing near the stage.
Making more room for dancing the stage has been reduced. Retaining the Irish influence and atmosphere there are Irish Pub interior signs. A new feature is a big screen singalong enabling diners to read all the words as they sing and dance at the weekly Monday Krazy Karaoke evenings. The restaurant seats 150 diners and has 6 televisions.
Outside the Carney’s have installed a new awning and as construction is completed outside table seating is being re-installed.
Diners now have the choice of additional specials every day including the pastrami burger, beet and spinach salad, Irish garlic potato and leek soup, filet Mignon, pork chops, fish and chips, ribs and more.
Starting for this season is a completely new wine list complementing the 12 draft beers, eight of which are craft beer and a new cocktail menu including Carney’s specialty Bloody Mary.
By popular demand entertainer Ken McBride Himself returns for the season every Friday and Saturday evening. Local entertainer Do Wop Denny brings his ‘rockin’ oldies show on Sunday afternoons.
“We feature talented bands who will get you on the dance floor until the wee hours, and welcome NFL fans to stop by and catch the game on our HD TVs,” said Karen Carney. “Our restaurant with entertainment and television is open every day from 11 a.m. to midnight or 1 a.m. We are more family oriented, swing in today and join the party.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.