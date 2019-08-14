By ROGER BUTTON
Businews Columnist
VENICE — Exciting news for those planning extended stays in the Venice area. For the first time in almost a decade, work will commence next month on a new hotel in Venice.
The most recent in this area, Home2Suites opened in Nokomis two and half years ago.
With a projected opening date of November 2020, the Venice TownePlace Suites by Marriott will be built across from the existing Fairfield Suites by Marriott Venice at 2935 Executive Drive at the Jacaranda I-75 interchange.
Additionally, adjoining it will be a retail center, the TownePlace Plaza. The Allyson Group of St. Louis owned by Brad MacMillan who developed the existing Marriott will build and operate the new hotel and own the retail center.
It will be the fifth hotel McMillan has built, the other 3 are in the St. Louis area. TownePlace Suites is the latest design by Marriott Corporation. Both the hotel and retail center are being built by Scott Chapman’s Construction Group of Sebring who have a tight 13-month deadline. A fourth-generation local commercial construction company they recently finished a new Hilton in Sebring.
“Marriott TownePlace suites straddles the whole extended stay and regular day stay hotel,” said McMillian. “Each room has a kitchenette and we will have 25 single rooms and 61 studio suites.”
Compared to the existing Fairfield Inn the new hotel rooms will have more amenities for long term stay guests. Free breakfast is included, there will be a pool, all the usual amenities including an exercise room — there will also be some pet friendly rooms — McMillan anticipates employing 25 to 30 local people.
Loyd Robbins of Harold Robbins Associates secured the location for both projects and is managing the retail plaza tenants. The 10,000-square-foot plaza includes a 5,000-square-foot restaurant and there will be selective tenants to serve the hotel guests and those living in the growing residential communities.
“We have an open line of communication and our company; the Allyson Group is growing as we look at sights in this region,” said McMillan. “A hotel project takes about 2 years to do by the time we find the dirt, and I study the market, obtain approval from Marriott, get the architecture done and get a contractor.”
“Looking at the hospital coming, the number of homes going up in east and north Venice this is where they all converge,” said Robbins. “A hotel, restaurant and services are needed for families in the community and business traveler.”
